The moment that Kalila Shrive stepped on the mat in Mechanics Bank Arena to compete for the state wrestling title was as big as she imagined it would be.
“All of the spotlight, the whole arena, when I first walked up there it was very scary, nerve-wracking,” the West High junior said. “Once I won all of those feelings went away. It was like, ‘I finally did it. I made it. I got the title.’ It was very relieving.”
Shrive is the California Interscholastic Federation state champion in the girls 160-pound class after she won Tri-City Athletic League, Sac-Joaquin Section – South and SJS Masters titles, following all of that up by going 5-0 at the state championship tournament this past weekend at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
Shrive had plenty of tough competition at the state tournament. She won her first match on a second-period pin (3:13), won her second match on a 10-1 major decision, won on a second-period pin (2:39) in the quarterfinals and a first-period pin in the semifinals (0:50).
The gold medal match against Kaiulani Garcia from Gilroy High went three periods with each wrestler scoring just once, each on an escape, to make it a 1-1 match going into overtime.
Shrive said that this is where her strength and endurance training paid off. Garcia turned out to be a defensive wrestler, capable of countering Shrive’s best shots, but Shrive was prepared to be relentless, knowing that she could wear down her opponent.
“I used that to my advantage and tried to keep on shooting in overtime.”
It was 28 seconds into the sudden-victory overtime round that Shrive scored on a takedown to claim the 3-1 win.
Shrive credits her coaches, Jon Corbett and Roy Bravo, and her parents Damon Shrive and Gail Ballesteros-Shrive, with keeping her prepared for this accomplishment. She won the SJS title in her freshman year and placed eighth at state. That was February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic threatened to change everything, but they’re the people who helped her stay focused on her goals.
“When COVID hit, which was right after the state tournament in my freshman year, me and my dad would go to the gym every day. So I’ve been going to the gym every night for the past 2 years, which definitely helped,” she said.
“I’ve gained some more muscle from that, so that’s cool. And then my coaches started doing 6 a.m. morning runs with us, which totally helped with my cardio and stamina. It made me very confident going into a match, because I feel like I can outlast anyone because of all of the morning runs.”
Shrive is the second girl from West High to win a state wrestling title, with Iman Kazem winning it in 2015. She finishes the season with a 34-1 record. Her only loss was in December at the Women’s West Coast Tournament of Champions in Roseville, a 6-5 decision to Ruby Rodriguez-Rios, a junior from Toppenish High School in Washington, who would go on to win the Washington state title in the 155-pound class.
Four other local wrestlers competed at state. Tracy High senior Alysse Leanos (girls 126) went 1-2, and West juniors Robert Lopez (boys 126) and Isabel Garcia-Lule (girls 101) and West sophomore Micah Viloria (boys 113) all went 0-2.
