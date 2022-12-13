West High varsity wrestling duo of senior Robert Lopez and junior Micah Viloria both stood at the top of the podium in their respective weight categories at the Bay Area 59 tournament in Castro Valley last Saturday.
Lopez shined once again in the 133 pounds division and went a perfect 5-0 on the event to snap up gold. He breezed through the opening two rounds with fall wins over Brody Prato of Monte Vista and Josh Habon of Angelo Rodriguez.
The level of competition then got steeper as Lopez had to battle out decision wins for the rest of the way which ultimately resulted in the first place match win.
Lopez won his quarterfinal matchup against Andres Maldonado of Will C. Wood through an 18-4 major decision before going on to take down Freedom’s Zach Savage in the semis.
Lopez was tied with Savage after the first period with both scoring a takedown apiece before the Wolf Pack standout went on to score two takedowns in the second period to pull away and win on points 6-3.
In the final, Lopez dominated Gurjaan Bhangu of Central Catholic to clinch gold through a 6-0 decision. He scored a takedown in every period for the win.
Viloria had an easier route to the first place on paper in the 121 pound weight class. The junior received a bye in the first round before taking down David Jiminez of John H. Pitman via fall in the second.
Viloria would go on to win it all without ever needing the scorecards to determine the winner of his contests. He won all of his matches by fall, including the quarter final mix up against John H. Pitman’s Ronaldo Wilharm.
In the semis, Viloria beat Arcata’s Dakota Sanders before going on to leave no doubts in his first place matchup against Wyatt Sandoval of Vacaville. Viloria won the gold medal match by fall. He was up 2-0 on the scorecards after securing a first period takedown before getting the pin.
Also at the tournament, Tracy High junior Jason Kim and senior Darrian Marieiro too performed well in their respective weight divisions.
Kim took third place in the 153 pounds weight class. He went 3-0 in the opening rounds – one win by fall and two by decision – before losing his semifinal duel to Miguel Ruiz-Dare of College Park by decision.
Kim bounced back in his Consolation Round 4 matchup by defeating Jordan Resultan of Dublin High via fall. This sent him into the third place matchup against Isaac Reed of Deer Valley, which Kim won by no contest to secure the medal.
Marierio came fourth in the 161 pound division. The Bulldogs varsity football defensive standout won his first round match through a forfeit before going on to win in the second round and the quarterfinal via fall.
In the semis, Marieiro fell to John H. Pitman’s Carter Vannest through a 13-4 majority decision. However, similarly to Kim, he bounced back in the Consolation Round 4 with a fall win over Seiichi Naddy of Concord.
Marieiro lost his third place match to Alex McKenzie of Archie Williams via No Contest.
