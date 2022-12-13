West High varsity wrestling duo of senior Robert Lopez and junior Micah Viloria both stood at the top of the podium in their respective weight categories at the Bay Area 59 tournament in Castro Valley last Saturday.

Lopez shined once again in the 133 pounds division and went a perfect 5-0 on the event to snap up gold. He breezed through the opening two rounds with fall wins over Brody Prato of Monte Vista and Josh Habon of Angelo Rodriguez.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.