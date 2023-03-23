With the curtain having now dropped on the high school wrestling season — and his varsity career — West High senior Robert Lopez can finally dedicate his all to pursuing glory in another combat sport.
Though wrestling quickly became a passion of his after a friend took him to a Wolf Pack practice his freshman year, the recently turned 18-year-old could not wait to become a legal adult in order to be able to get into a cage and compete in full contact mixed martial arts.
Lopez has been training MMA with coach Julio Castro of Castro MMA since he was an eight-year old boy. It initially started as something that he wanted to be better at than his older brothers. However, it wasn’t long before his fire for the sport took on a life of its own.
“Since I was a kid, I remember always doing MMA with (Castro),” Lopez told the Tracy Press. “He’s really like a father figure to me. He has helped me grow and make me into the martial artist I am and I was very excited to finally get my first adult fight in.”
Lopez won his adult debut via third round technical knockout (TKO) a fortnight ago, not long after finishing 12th at the CIF State wrestling championships in Bakersfield. It was a quick transition but obsessed with discipline and staying active, the Wolf Pack standout wouldn’t have it any other way.
Lopez always knew that MMA was going to be the featured part of his future. He has lofty goals in the sport which range from competing in the pros to one day opening his own academy.
However, having just completed a very successful wrestling career at the high school level, he credits a lot of his development to the things he picked up on head coach Jon Corbett’s mat at West High.
“(Wrestling) teaches you a lot of things,” Lopez said. “Overall, the biggest benefit of it is the mindset that it gives you. Going to tournaments every Saturday, making weight, just consistently doing good and being disciplined with yourself over a long period of time. It really affects the mindset — especially moving into MMA.
Many combat sport experts claim that wrestling is the best base to transition into MMA with. Lopez agreed with the theory, explaining that the discipline required to survive and thrive in a wrestling room is truly unique.
The four-year varsity wrestler explained how his journey at West was arguably filled with more downs than ups. Lopez faced a quite a bit of adversity throughout his journey to becoming one of California’s best. A lot of it was battles within himself. It was mental warfare that the good habits picked up as part of a wrestling team largely helped him overcome.
“There were a lot of times in the (wrestling) room and throughout this season where I just didn’t feel like it anymore,” he said. “I didn’t want to wake up and run. I didn’t want to do that extra cardio. But when you push through that, the end feels the best. I battled that and I won. So, that feeling is always just great. It’s hard to explain.”
Lopez also mentioned how the organic transition into a leadership role at West helped him develop the steel mindset and the work ethic that he lives by today.
“The great thing about our room is our coach (Corbett),” he said. “He didn’t really give us captains or point out leaders for us to follow. We were all leaders in a way and in charge of picking each other up when we drop.”
Over the course of a non-stop season, Lopez said that there were moments where younger teammates that you’d expect to look up to him were there to take the lead and uplift him — all thanks to the exceptional team dynamic created within West’s wrestling program.
Another motivating factor for Lopez is the fear of letting himself, the team, or those watching down. That’s what makes him work harder than most, even on those tough days where nothing sounds better than staying in bed, doing nothing at all.
“If I’m going to do something, I have to do it 100 percent,” Lopez said. “I never wanted to be in a match where I knew I couldn’t hang or be in a position where I could embarrass myself. I always pushed extra hard so I could compete. I didn’t want to let my team down. If they’re going to wake up that early and work, so am I.”
The trials and tribulations that come with being a high-level high school athlete have clearly paid dividends for Lopez thus far. Self-admittedly, coming home knowing that he is one of 12 best varsity wrestlers in California in his weight class felt good.
But the job is far from finished as far as he’s concerned. In a way, the journey towards what he really wants is only just beginning.
Lopez already has more adult fights lined up between now and graduation when he plans to take a well-deserved break over the summer. He then intends on attending Menlo College to continue wrestling at the next level — but this time with his eyes locked in on the main prize.
Competing as a professional MMA fighter, owning your own gym — those are all lofty aspirations. However, Lopez is very much tangled up in the web that is the fight game. He’s all in and with his drive, it would be a shame not to dream big.
“You have to want it (to keep going),” he said. “It sounds easier than it is but when you’re in a wrestling room, there are a lot of excuses that come up and you have to be aware of them and that they’re not real. You have to push through and that’s when the discipline and being set on a goal carries you through.”
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
