West High boys wrestling duo of senior Robert Lopez and junior Micah Viloria will compete at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Championships in Bakersfield this weekend following terrific performances at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament.
The top six athletes in each weight class secure state championship berths. Both Lopez and Viloria finished second in their respective weight classes to book their tickets to the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield with relative comfort. The tournament is set to take place from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.
One of only two local wrestlers to qualify, Lopez took second in the 132-pound weight class after suffering a first place match defeat to Jagger French of Del Oro via 6-5 Decision. The outstanding senior went 4-1 on the day.
Viloria suffered a similar fate to his teammate, losing out to Eziequel Vela of Oakdale in the final of the 120-pound bracket. The junior also went 4-1 on the day before losing via third round fall. The losses for both, however, could provide valuable lessons ahead of the cream of the crop tournament in California.
Elsewhere in the boys bracket, Tracy High junior Jason Kim just missed out on qualification with an 8th place finish in the 145-pound division. Kim lost to Aydan Ducharme of Vacaville in the 7th place match via 10-5 Decision.
Kimball High senior Fazal Mohammad also took 8th in the 160-pound weight class, losing to Carson Howell of Vacaville in the 7th place match via forfeit.
On the girls side of the bracket, three local athletes just missed out on claiming a state championship berth with West sophomore Gurneet Sanghera and senior Perla Camacho Meza coming closest as they finished 7th in their respective weight classes.
Sanghera finished 7th in the 143-pound division after beating Cynthia Isordia of Tokay in the 7th place match via first round fall. Camacho Meza took down Liddy Elliott of Nevada Union to finish 7th via first round fall.
West senior Remus Kubik finished 8th in the 150-pound weight class, losing to Kaylee Ceja of Liberty Ranch via round two fall in the 7th place match.
West senior and defending state champion at 160-pounds, Kalila Shrive, will not be competing at the State tournament due to injury. Shrive finished second in her weight class at the CIF SJS Regionals on Feb. 11 but was ruled out from taking to the mat at the Masters last weekend.
