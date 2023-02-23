Lopez and Viloria headed to State

West High wrestlers, senior Robert Lopez (left) and junior Micah Viloria (right), pictured after securing CIF SJS State Championship berths via second place finishes in their respective weight classes at the CIF SJS Masters tournament. 

 Courtesy of West High Wrestling.

West High boys wrestling duo of senior Robert Lopez and junior Micah Viloria will compete at the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Championships in Bakersfield this weekend following terrific performances at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters tournament.

The top six athletes in each weight class secure state championship berths. Both Lopez and Viloria finished second in their respective weight classes to book their tickets to the Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield with relative comfort. The tournament is set to take place from Thursday, Feb. 23 through Saturday, Feb. 25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.