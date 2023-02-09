Despite being the name on the majority of lips in the California wrestling world, West High senior Kalila Shrive’s main goals for her final year competing at this level are to further polish out her skills and have fun on the mat.
Shrive first stole headlines when she reached the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State finals as a freshman in her first year of being exposed to the sport.
Two years later – after working relentlessly through the global pandemic – Shrive is now the best there is in the state at the 160-pound weight class. Anyone who saw her compete that freshman year knew it was coming. Now the scary thing for her opponents is that despite reaching the top with a year to spare, Shrive is still getting better.
“She didn’t really have a tough match as a freshman until the state finals where she lost to the No. 1 seed,” Wolf Pack wrestling head coach Jon Corbett told the Tracy Press. “She trained for two years straight after that, lifting every single day, getting stronger and putting in the work to get better. Learning technique. Learning wrestling.
“She’s looking even better this year than last year. Back then we knew that she was good and had a chance to win but now she’s starting to see herself just how elite she is. I think she’s the best in the nation at her weight. She’s in the finals of tournaments and it’s not even close.”
It’s rare to see someone take their sport by as much of a storm as Shrive has wrestling. By all accounts, every match she’s in unfolds on her terms. She’s too big, too strong, too skilled. And as per Corbett, she is still tightening up on some things in her arsenal of weapons.
As dominant as ever, Shrive most recently won the 23rd Annual Napa Valley girls tournament on Jan. 7 at 162-pounds and also took care of business, winning first place, at the 2023 MidCals tournament on Jan. 21 at 160-pounds.
She is very much still evolving as an athlete. Even though winning the state championship put some pressure on her in terms of everyone knowing who she is and circling her as the person to beat at tournaments, it also in a way took some pressure off. Shrive has already completed the puzzle. She’s just focused on herself now.
“I’ve certainly felt more pressure but I’m just trying to have more fun with it, honestly,” Shrive said. “That was also my mindset last year but this time I’m really just going out there to wrestle, to try stuff that will improve my moves and my setups. I’ve been more focused on myself than other people’s opinions and that came through experience.”
Shrive admitted that wrestling at the top level of high school competition was nerve-wracking initially, especially for an athlete with a shy and humble personality like hers. However, the reps helped her settle down a ton.
The experience has also enabled her to reflect and stay hungry despite already having won it all on the state stage. She is by no means full. There are still things she is eagerly trying to accomplish before she sets out to defend her California crown in the postseason.
“My goal and motivation for this year has been to win individual awards at tournaments,” Shrive said. “Outstanding Wrestler awards and such, that has been a huge goal of mine. It’s cool to get those because they are voted by the coaches, so it means people have their eyes on you. That kind of shows me how I’m doing and how far I can go.”
Corbett revealed that he has never really worried about Shrive slowing down after her accomplishments last season because of her hard working nature. She’s determined and extremely coachable despite being so gifted.
Couple those things with her attitude and competitiveness and you have a very dangerous mix. Shrive’s biggest strength may just be that even though she is now more aware of just how good she is, she does not project that onto the practice mat. When at school hanging out or training with her friends, she is just one of the kids – having fun and enjoying life as a teenager.
“I think it’s good that she wants to keep it fun,” Corbett said. “We always talk about focusing on the process and on what she has to do and of course there is pressure on her. When you get to such a high level, people are talking about college, after college. But thinking about that can become too much. It’s too far down the line for that.
“She just has to take it one day at a time and she does not put herself above any of the other wrestlers. You wouldn’t even know how good she is by the way she hangs out with everybody here. Her strength, conditioning and mindset are the things that give her an edge.”
Shrive is evidently a very popular figure at the school. She made sure to stop and greet every teammate that walked by into the practice room with the brightest of smiles during the interview. It doesn’t take long to figure out that she loves what she does and who she does it with.
Despite her domination of the local scene, Shrive does not jump too far ahead in her thoughts. She’s still undecided about what’s next for her once she graduates from West. However, one thing she is sure of is that wrestling is certainly going to play a part in her life.
Shrive would love to continue her wrestling career in college, whether it is at a four-year or Delta College in Stockton to start. She would also like to go to the World Open and make the world team. She wants to squeeze the maximum out of her wrestling experience and see just how far she can go.
But, before all of that, defending her state championship throne and leaving a historic legacy behind as a member of the Wolf Pack are two things at the very top of Kalila’s priority list.
“It would be cool to be a two-time state champ,” Shrive said. “I don’t think my school has had one of those yet. I also want to try and leave an influence on my team. I want to motivate others. I’ve been really happy with how close me and the people who have been here since my freshman year have become. We’re so supportive of each other, trying to achieve the same goals. It’s a very proud feeling to have made the friends that I’ve made here. It makes me happy.”
Over the past couple of weeks, Shrive has been dealing with an MCL issue that has kept her off the mats. However, determined to continue her journey towards greatness, Kalila has already returned to practice earlier this week and looks set to compete at the CIF SJS Regional Qualifiers in Ceres this weekend.
Corbett revealed that Shrive looks good for having just come back and is in high spirits ahead of a potential return to competitive action.
