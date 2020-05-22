Yoga studio takes advantage of outdoor opportunity

When San Joaquin County Public Health Services relaxed its stay-at-home order two weeks ago, Silvia Kruse and the instructors from Flow Yoga Studio were ready to make full use of their chance to exercise outdoors.
“We’ve been trying to figure out ways to get people to practice yoga and still be able meditate with a little bit of that human connection,” said Kruse as she and Brianne Clawson, one of eight instructors from the downtown yoga studio and spa, prepared to lead a class.
“People are really enjoying the outdoors, and being able to see each other’s faces, even if it’s from afar,” Kruse said.
Kruse has been the owner of Flow Yoga for about 10 years, including the past three at 10th and A streets on the second floor of the former Tracy Press building.
Outdoor classes were reserved for special occasions, and while Kruse had the ability to do live streaming classes, the online version of a yoga studio didn’t take hold until the second week of March, when businesses that draw crowds of people were forced to shut down.
It took only a couple of days to adapt to a new way of presenting yoga instruction to the studio’s members.
“We always had a pretty tight-knit community. We’ve all kept in contact. We’ve formed a Facebook group and we all keep each other motivated that way,” she said, adding that members were still eager to get back to personal interaction, even if they had to be 6 feet apart. “There’s a certain kind of motivation that comes from being in a group and being involved in a group.”
As the county relaxed its quarantine orders, the yoga enthusiasts were among the first to gather outdoors.
On Wednesday, Clawson led a group of 10 people of all ages through exercises that emphasized balance, strength and flexibility. Most preferred to exercise in the shade of Lincoln Park’s trees, but they could also pick a sunny spot for the session. Meanwhile, Kruse set up a tablet to record a video.
“Our teacher is teaching out here, but we’re also streaming those classes for those people who aren’t able to come out and join us, or feel a little more safe in their homes,” Kruse said.
She added that the outdoor classes will continue four or five times a week, but in the long term, they won’t replace in-studio classes. But video streaming is here to stay.
“We started to build a library of classes,” she said. “We’re actually hoping to be able to upload those classes onto our website and have our regular members access those for whenever they can’t come into our studio. We’re thinking about taking those same classes and having people be able to subscribe to just the online as well. Sometimes, when you’re pushed to think outside the box, you end up coming up with ideas you didn’t know you would have.”
