As the California Interscholastic Federation announced the moving of high school fall sports to a winter season, the league governing local youth football teams announced that it would cancel its fall 2020 season.
This week, Shana Trias, commissioner of Delta Youth Football League, announced that the league would cancel its football and cheer activities until 2021. Trias noted that teams could still schedule events, such as camps, depending on what the state and counties allow as COVID-19 quarantine restrictions are lifted.
Three local DYFL teams, the Tracy Raiders, Tracy Volunteers and Tracy Rampage, all posted Facebook messages this week noting that they would be in contact with families to arrange for refunds of fees that had already been paid.
