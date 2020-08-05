Outdoor training and conditioning for youth sports can resume under San Joaquin County’s new guidance rules for such activities, released Wednesday.
The guidance applies to all school-based, club and recreational activities, and applies to outdoor practices and workouts. Tournaments and games are still prohibited, as are indoor sports activities.
The guidance spells out physical distancing standards, such as athletes staying at least 6 feet from each other, or staying with a small group of other athletes that remains constant through workouts and doesn’t mix with other groups.
