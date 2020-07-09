Youth teams look toward uncertain football season

In most years, by mid-July, the local youth football teams are back on the field getting ready for the fall season.
This year, some of the local teams remain optimistic that they will still have a season, while another has canceled its participation for 2020.
With so much in limbo because of COVID-19 shutdowns, it will still be a couple of weeks before those teams that expect to play know what that season will look like.
So far the teams in the Delta Youth Football League, including the Tracy Raiders, Tracy Volunteers and Tracy Rampage, have heard encouraging news.
Garren Harris, Tracy Rampage president, said the league decided two weeks ago that it will try to have a season, but hasn’t released guidelines to teams yet. Teams still have to confirm how they will conduct practices, what their schedules will look like, and whether spectators will be allowed to fill the bleachers as in past seasons.
Harris expects those guidelines most likely will parallel those established by the California Interscholastic Federation, which governs high school sports. The CIF will decide on its plans for the fall 2020 season by July 20.
“At that point, with CIF guidelines in place and local and state guidelines, we will have more of an idea how to move forward,” Harris said, adding that practices are likely to begin in mid-August, with games starting in early to mid-September.
“Of course we are also watching what is happening at the state and local level, as that is also changing and could affect if, when, and how we move forward.”
The team has been taking sign-ups for players through the team’s website, tracyrampage.com, and urging families to be flexible.
The Tracy Raiders also have been taking online sign-ups and waiting for word from the CIF, state and county officials.
However, the Tracy Volunteers have canceled their season. Team President Haywood Johnson said that the threat of COVID-19 and uncertainty about the schedule prompted the decision.
The Tracy Buccaneers also have been taking sign-ups, though Central Valley Youth Football and Cheer hasn’t released details on their season.
Current information on the Mountain House Junior Mustangs was not available.
