Jared Spotswood of Tracy, a senior majoring in psychology, was named to the spring semester 2023 Dean’s List at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. Undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 GPA on 12 or more hours of graded work to be named to the Dean’s List.
More than 4,000 students attend the Christian college that features 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 masters and doctoral degrees.
• If you have news for Accolades, send it to tpourtown@tracypress.com or drop off a note at the Tracy Press, 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 203.
