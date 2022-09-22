St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on Eaton Avenue held its first Fall Festival since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, bring back the festival that has been a tradition since 1962.
The 3-day event began Friday afternoon with about 500 chicken and rib dinners sold at a drive through event.
On Saturday the traditional children’s game booths filled the parking lot along with a new pumpkin patch where kids had the opportunity to paint their pumpkins. The return of the festival brought back traditional food and drink booths along with a silent auction, and Saturday night about 200 people attended a prime rib dinner and dance with a live country band.
Organizers estimate the festival drew about 2,000 visitors over the weekend on its return from the quarantine.
The festival has been going at the church and school location since 1962 with the first church bazaar taking place in 1909.
