Volunteers at St. Bernard’s Catholic School handed out Thanksgiving food baskets to families in need as part of their annual food donation from the Eaton Avenue campus Tuesday afternoon.
For nearly 29 years the school has been helping families in need with a food basket including a turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, vegetables, eggs, hand sanitizer and other items.
During the pandemic the school kept the Thanksgiving donations going, moving to an outdoor drive-through pickup instead of from inside the school gymnasium to distribute the food baskets.
Organizers liked the drive-through and decided to keep it moving forward, having families drive into the school parking lot past tables to collect their boxes of food.
The school received the names of the families from Tracy Interfaith Ministries and began collecting the food donations in late October.
Families then built the food baskets in boxes or bags that were brought to the campus for distribution from the school parking lot on Tuesday.
Other items including baby food were handed out as the vehicles made their way past tables filled with the food donations.
