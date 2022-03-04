CYO title

The St. Bernard’s third-grade boys won the Diocese of Stockton CYO basketball league title.

The St. Bernard’s third-grade boys dominated their Diocese of Stockton CYO basketball league this year, going 10-0 during their regular season and then winning two games in the championship tournament this past weekend at Courtside Sports in Manteca to claim the league title. The Saints had defeated their opponents by an average of 28-10 during league play, and at this weekend’s tournament they beat St. Anthony’s 22-12 in the semifinals on Friday, and then defeated Annunciation 23-15 in the championship game on Sunday. Team members are, in front, from left to right, Zac Bartido, John Barrion, Cruz Maldonado, Francisco Almonte, Seth Silveira; in the middle, from left to right, Kayden Ybarra, Alfred Longstreet, Daniel Sablan, Jorge Ruiz, Zakariya Jindra, Emilio De La Cruz, and in back, coaches Brent Jindra and Andres De La Cruz.

