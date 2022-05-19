The St. Bernard’s Gold Team won the Diocese of Stockton CYO championship in the fourth-grade girls division on Sunday with a 2-1 win over St. Anthony’s. Team members are: in front, from left to right Cristalia Espinoza, Marisa Lauren, Alaya Longstreet and Alyssa Longstreet; middle row, from left, Maya Munoz, Delainey Wipfli, Maddie Barnett, coach Jody Pudiquet, Thalia Sigala and Judith Vaniapura; and in back, coaches Kailani Sablan and Asia Longstreet.