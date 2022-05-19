On Sunday, May 15 at St. Mary’s High in Stockton, the St. Bernard’s girls volleyball Gold team became the 4th grade division champions for the Diocese of Stockton, Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) league.
A team of nine 4th grade girls led by coaches Asia Longstreet, Kailani Sablan and Jody Pudiquet played 11 season matches and finished as second seed with nine wins and two loses. The team played against other teams in the parish of the Diocese of Stockton such as Annunciation, St. Anthony, St. Anne, St. Luke, and Presentation.
The league entered the playoffs this past weekend and St. Bernard’s won the championship game against St. Anthony in a 3-set match, losing the first match, St. Bernard Gold team came back stronger, winning the last two matches.
St. Bernard’s Parish CYO sports is open to all registered Parishioners families who are current with their sacraments or attending religious education.
For more information, contact St. Bernard’s Parish Athletic Director, Yahel “Jackie” De La Cruz at yahel@st-bernards.org
