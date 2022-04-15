Editor,
I have been a Registered Nurse for 35 years and have always loved my job, my profession, and the community I serve.
When Covid hit, we were elevated to “heroes,” seen as the essential frontline workers working to contain an invisible enemy, jumping in and providing whatever we could under enormous stressors that included lack of PPE, staff, and resources.
As Nurses, we do what we need to do to help, that is our calling. We have watched many pass during this pandemic knowing that many have been nurses across this country on the frontline doing what they do best, help.
Nurses are a strong, resilient, and compassionate workforce that only asks their employers for a safe and dignified workplace. We ask for safe staffing that meets the needs of our patients, not budget lines. We ask for a safe work environment that allows us to feel protected from workplace violence. We ask for the needed resources to protect ourselves from contagious diseases with all the necessary equipment readily available. We ask to be recognized with workman’s compensation presumptive eligibly for illnesses and injury we sustain on the job. We ask for competitive wages and benefits so we can attract and retain Nurses to become part of our team.
Sutter Tracy Nurses have been in negotiations since June of last year, and have been met with inadequate or unacceptable responses to solve these issues.
Our CEO, Dave Thompson, has opened his playbook to shame nurses into not advocating for their patients or addressing real concerns.
Our Oath is to our patients, and we will always fight for a safe and professional work environment.
I ask you to stand with your community Nurses on Monday, April 18 in front of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, as we fight for our patients and our profession.
Dotty Nygard, Tracy
