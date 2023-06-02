Stanislaus State celebrated its Class of 2023 during the University's Commencement ceremonies in the University Amphitheater Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26.
Graduates are listed by the city they’re from and their degrees.
Tracy
Master of Business Administration in Business Administration
Desiree Jones, Crista Robles, Salveen Singh
Master of Arts in Counseling
Anamarie Pearlman
Master of Science in Nursing
Harpreet Kaur
Master of Social Work in Social Work
Maya Ramirez
Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology
Aaron Owens
Bachelor of Arts in Child Development
Beatrice Delara-Torres, Jasmine Hernandez Espinoza, Andrea Rios
Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
Eduardo Gonzalez, Andrew Haugland, Makenna Strope, Shoshawna Potash
Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice
Matthew Dunniway, Riquel Riveira, Jugaad Mann, Jordan Matson
Bachelor of Arts in English
Juliet Irwin
Bachelor of Arts in History
Jennifer Espersen, Melissa Ibanez, Diego Nunez, Sarai Nunez, Matthew Zaragoza
Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology
Gabriel Mexicano-Rodriguez
Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies
Jose Aguirre, Kayla DaRosa, Mikayla Sanders, Seth Strope, Wyletta Williams
Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Shabnam Hotaky, Humberto Suarez
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Alexis Iniguez Aldaco, Joanna Arrieta, Leslie Arroyo, Skyler Derose, Teresa Bautista, Stephanie Bonilla, Carly Brown, Trevor Philips Brown, Annabelle Finnigan-Fitch, Maile Graber, Neville Harvey, Alexis Jones, Emma Mendicino, Zharah Moosayar, Samantha Pombo, Karen Posadas, Sahar Raufi, Itzel Sanchez, Clarissa Valencia, Allison Thurman
Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences
Imelda Acosta, Idalis Lee
Bachelor of Arts in Sociology
Sandra Vargas
Bachelor of Arts in Spanish
Ariel Ortega Ramirez
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art
Mikayla Saint
Bachelor of Music in Music
Sabrina Ghulam
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Mika Fithian
Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences
Jasmyne Lott, Cinthya Meza
Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Roberto Aguirre, Mason Applonie, Cassandra Corbett, Jayson Creech, Guilherme Amaral Da Silva, Avient-Lauryn Fadal, Dena Hunt, Cirina Muzzin, Ryan Pavlakis, Christian Rosette, Ysabella Saldivar, Dalunee Tatpaporn, John Valdez
Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Sarah Dueltgen, Jeffrey Reilley, Daniel Rodriguez Zanuto
Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science
Thomas De Anda, Ashley Fischenich
Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Reuben Dayag, Brittney Hudson, Natalia Jimenez, Alyssa Karjalainen, Stephanie Miranda
Bachelor of Science in Public Health Promotion
Jamie Farian
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jeanne Leone, Maria Mendicino, Melissa Nichols
Mountain House
Master of Arts in Psychology
Selena Mendoza
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
Erin Gibson
Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Paula Torres
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tonya Hensley, Harpal Singh
Vernalis
Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art
Kyle Silligman
