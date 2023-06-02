Stanislaus State celebrated its Class of 2023 during the University's Commencement ceremonies in the University Amphitheater Thursday, May 25, and Friday, May 26.

Graduates are listed by the city they’re from and their degrees.

Tracy

Master of Business Administration in Business Administration

Desiree Jones, Crista Robles, Salveen Singh

Master of Arts in Counseling

Anamarie Pearlman

Master of Science in Nursing

Harpreet Kaur

Master of Social Work in Social Work

Maya Ramirez

Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology

Aaron Owens

Bachelor of Arts in Child Development

Beatrice Delara-Torres, Jasmine Hernandez Espinoza, Andrea Rios

Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Eduardo Gonzalez, Andrew Haugland, Makenna Strope, Shoshawna Potash

Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice

Matthew Dunniway, Riquel Riveira, Jugaad Mann, Jordan Matson

Bachelor of Arts in English

Juliet Irwin

Bachelor of Arts in History

Jennifer Espersen, Melissa Ibanez, Diego Nunez, Sarai Nunez, Matthew Zaragoza

Bachelor of Arts in Kinesiology

Gabriel Mexicano-Rodriguez

Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies

Jose Aguirre, Kayla DaRosa, Mikayla Sanders, Seth Strope, Wyletta Williams

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Shabnam Hotaky, Humberto Suarez

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Alexis Iniguez Aldaco, Joanna Arrieta, Leslie Arroyo, Skyler Derose, Teresa Bautista, Stephanie Bonilla, Carly Brown, Trevor Philips Brown, Annabelle Finnigan-Fitch, Maile Graber, Neville Harvey, Alexis Jones, Emma Mendicino, Zharah Moosayar, Samantha Pombo, Karen Posadas, Sahar Raufi, Itzel Sanchez, Clarissa Valencia, Allison Thurman

Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences

Imelda Acosta, Idalis Lee

Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

Sandra Vargas

Bachelor of Arts in Spanish

Ariel Ortega Ramirez

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art

Mikayla Saint

Bachelor of Music in Music

Sabrina Ghulam

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

Mika Fithian

Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences

Jasmyne Lott, Cinthya Meza

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Roberto Aguirre, Mason Applonie, Cassandra Corbett, Jayson Creech, Guilherme Amaral Da Silva, Avient-Lauryn Fadal, Dena Hunt, Cirina Muzzin, Ryan Pavlakis, Christian Rosette, Ysabella Saldivar, Dalunee Tatpaporn, John Valdez

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Sarah Dueltgen, Jeffrey Reilley, Daniel Rodriguez Zanuto

Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science

Thomas De Anda, Ashley Fischenich

Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Reuben Dayag, Brittney Hudson, Natalia Jimenez, Alyssa Karjalainen, Stephanie Miranda

Bachelor of Science in Public Health Promotion

Jamie Farian

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jeanne Leone, Maria Mendicino, Melissa Nichols

Mountain House

Master of Arts in Psychology

Selena Mendoza

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Erin Gibson

Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Paula Torres

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tonya Hensley, Harpal Singh

Vernalis

Bachelor of Fine Arts in Art

Kyle Silligman

