Update, Aug. 4: As of Friday morning the State Bar of California had changed the status of Bijal Patel's license status back to "active." Her attorney profile on the State Bar website still lists her license as being "inactive" as of July 1 because of MCLE noncompliance, but was updated to show that her license is now "active" as of Aug. 1.
Tracy’s city attorney has been declared ineligible to practice law by the State Bar of California after she reportedly failed to complete an educational program required of attorneys in the state.
The State Bar lists the license status of Bijal Patel, who was admitted to the State Bar in December 1997 and has been Tracy’s City Attorney since April 2022, as “not eligible to practice law,” and placed her on “involuntary inactive status” as of July 1 of this year, listing the reason as “MCLE noncompliance.”
The California Business and Professions Code requires that attorneys complete at least 25 hours of Mandatory Continuing Legal Education every 36 months, with Feb. 1 the deadline to complete this requirement. The law lists some exemptions to this requirement, such as elected officials in the State of California, full-time law professors accredited by the State Bar of California or American Bar Association, or attorneys employed by the State of California or U.S. government. Those who are exempt must claim their exemption to the State Bar.
Patel was hired by the Tracy City Council on April 5, 2022, at a salary of $241,000. While her contract is for an indefinite period of time, she serves at the will of the council and can be removed on a 4/5 vote. Her contract also lists terms under which she could be immediately removed, including acts that result in disbarment or suspension from the California State Bar Association.
Messages left by the Tracy Press at the city attorney’s office Thursday morning were not answered.
Mayor Nancy Young, who has publicly clashed with Patel over issues such as the City Council Code of Conduct earlier this year, said in a statement to the Tracy Press that the council will have to address the matter in closed session and review all of Patel’s actions dating back to July 1.
“It was alarming to learn that Ms. Patel operated as our city attorney without a license. Per her contract, the minute that she was ineligible to practice law she became ineligible for employment with our city as our attorney,” Young said.
“According to the California State Bar, a crime may have been committed given that she continued to sign contracts and perform city attorney duties even while unlicensed. Our city has been compromised by this situation.”
Young added that an emergency special meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday to evaluate Patel’s actions over the past month.
