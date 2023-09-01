With the end of summer approaching this Labor Day holiday weekend, California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) urges boaters and water enthusiasts to take extra precautions to stay safe and prevent tragedies on the water. Simple actions can improve safety on California’s waterways. Here are some key safety tips.
Life jackets are the easiest way to reduce the chances of drowning and increase chances of survival in the event of an accident. Everyone on a vessel, regardless of age, should always wear a life jacket, and state law requires all children under 13 to wear life jackets on a moving vessel. Life jackets are also required on personal watercrafts and paddle crafts, including Jet Skis, stand-up paddleboards, and kayaks. Ensure that each life jacket is Coast Guard-approved, the right fit for the user, and approved for the intended activity by checking the label on the inside of the jacket. DBW’s Life Jacket Loaner Program allows folks to borrow life jackets before going out on the water.
Take a boating safety course and get your California Boater Card. Even the most experienced boaters can learn through boating safety courses. As of Jan. 1, all operators of motorized vessels on California waterways who are 50 years of age and younger must carry a lifetime boater card. By 2025, all operators of motorized vessels will be required to carry one, regardless of age.
Create a float plan before you head out and share that plan with a family member or friend with the details of your trip in the event of an emergency. Always know the latest weather forecast prior to going out and check regularly for changing conditions.
Leave the alcohol at home. It is against the law to operate a boat with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or more. You can be arrested even when the BAC is less than 0.08% if conditions are deemed to be unsafe. The sun, wind, and wave action intensify the effects of alcohol.
Protect your loved ones. Always supervise children by appointing a designated “water watcher,” taking turns with other adults. Do not assume that someone is watching your children. Swimming in a lake, ocean, or river is different than swimming in a pool. If someone is in distress, seek help from a lifeguard or call 911 if one is not available.
Keep your trash on board. Never throw cigarette butts, fishing lines, or any other garbage into waterways. Take advantage of shoreside facilities to recycle plastic, glass, metal, and paper. Avoid excess packaging. Used fishing line can be deposited at a fishing line recycling station.
Download helpful boating apps onto your phone. The BoatCA App at http://boatcalifornia.com/ is a free mobile app with information on boating facilities, life jacket loan stations, laws, boat registration, and more.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.