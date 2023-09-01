The California Interagency Council on Homelessness has awarded San Joaquin County a grant of more than $11 million to help as many as 300 individuals who are experiencing homelessness in encampments.
The Encampment Resolution Funding (ERF) Program awards these competitive grants to local jurisdictions. The funding supports the immediate physical and mental well-being of people living in encampments as well as providing pathways to stable housing. The ERF program was authorized in 2021 as a 4-year program with two rounds of funding.
“We need collaboration and support from leaders at every level in order to rein in this homelessness crisis we have been experiencing throughout San Joaquin County,” said Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton). “It will continue to take significant resources to service and support the needs of these individuals, so I am grateful that the State has recognized the investments we need in our community right now through this awarded grant.”
Seven jurisdictions received the ERF grants in the second and third windows of Round 2, with the bulk of the share being awarded to San Joaquin County. The county will use the money bring services towards one of the largest encampments in the area, located under the SJ-4 and I-5 junction in Stockton. This is a dangerous location for an encampment due to the amount of traffic, flood dangers from the Mormon Slough, and the garbage that can spill out onto the roads.
St. Mary’s Dining Room and STAND Affordable Housing will work as partner organizations to provide permanent and temporary housing, case management, social services, food, showers, housing navigation services, and more.
