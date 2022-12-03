The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department will receive nearly $1 million from a state initiative designed to confiscate firearms and ammunition from people who are not legally permitted to possess them.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the program on Monday, with San Joaquin County one of five counties to receive the state funding under the state Department of Justice Gun Violence Reduction Program.
The DOJ’s Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS), established in 2006, informs state officials when people who have legally purchased firearms are later prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.
In San Joaquin County those individuals would include people the Sheriff’s Department believes would pose the greatest public risk, such as those with known gang affiliations or individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders.
The department is getting the largest share of the nearly $3 million Gun Violence Reduction Program for 2022-23. The Sheriff’s Department received $987,072, and the local initiative would allow the department to create a Gun Violence Prevention Team that would track down people listed within the APPS and deemed to pose the greatest threat. The local team would also work with agencies like the Probation Department to determine the level of threat posed by others listed in the APPS.
