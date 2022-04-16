The California Department of Public Health will not require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for the 2022-23 school year saying the vaccine requirement would take effect no sooner than July 2023.
In a news release on Thursday the health department stated the Federal Food and Drug Administration has not yet fully approved COVID-19 vaccines for children in the seventh- through 12-grade age range.
In October the health department said that full approval of the vaccines by the FDA would be required before a COVID-19 vaccination would be added to the list of mandatory vaccinations for students attending in-person classes as required by the California Health and Safety Code.
The health department said California will not begin the regulatory process to add COVID-19 to the required vaccines for next year and the earliest that process would begin is July 2023.
Currently the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine has full FDA approval for ages 16 and older and emergency use authorization for ages 5 to 15-years-old. The Moderna vaccine has full FDA approval for individuals 18-years-and-older while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has FDA approval for emergency use by ages 18-years-and-older.
On April 6 the state health department announced new vaccination guidance based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows individuals 50-years and older to receive a second booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna if at least four months have passed since their first booster.
