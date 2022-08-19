The state Board of Parole Hearings Executive Board has recommended that the parole of Anthony Waiters, who was convicted in a 2008 torture case, go back for reconsideration.
Waiters was one of 27 inmates whose approvals for parole were up for review at Tuesday’s en banc referral in Sacramento. In some cases the panel agreed with the parole board’s original decision, in others they upheld the decision with added conditions. Other cases were referred back to the parole board for new hearings. Waiters’ case was one of several that were referred to rescission hearings, which are expected to take place within the next 4 to 6 months.
In this case the executive board made reference to the letter from Governor Gavin Newsom, in which the governor requested the en banc referral.
San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar sent a letter to Newsom shortly after Waiters was granted parole on March 30. Newsom’s July 23 letter to the parole board states that Waiters “continues to demonstrate profound deficits in insight into what led him to participate in an astonishingly inhumane crime.”
The board heard from 16 people on Tuesday, including five who supported Waiters’ parole, citing his potential for rehabilitation. The rest were opposed, recalling the details of the case and the trauma inflicted upon the 16-year-old victim, Kyle, who was held captive in a Tennis Lane home in 2007 and 2008 and subjected to increasingly violent abuse, including cuts, burns and beatings while detained with a chain around his leg. He escaped the house in December 2008.
Three people who lived at the house pleaded guilty to multiple felonies and received sentences of more than 30 years, with the earliest possible parole date for any of them in 2030. Waiters’ case went to trial and he was convicted of multiple felonies, including aggravated mayhem, corporal injury to a child, child abuse and endangerment and false imprisonment by violence. He was sentenced to 11 years to life. He first became eligible for parole in March.
Those who supported Waiters’ parole included his brother, Rodney Waiters.
“He’s done everything you’ve asked him to do to try to rehabilitate himself, so that he could be a functioning member of society,” Rodney Waiters told the panel. “He’s not going to go home scot-free. He’s going to have to carry this weight for the rest of his life.”
Also in support was a fellow inmate who has since been paroled, who told the board that systems are in place to help parolees re-enter society.
Those opposed to Waiters’ release told the board that they doubt he has been rehabilitated, and that the nature of his crimes call for a longer prison sentence. Kyle’s relatives who took him in after his ordeal urged the board to consider the effect that these crimes have on the victims.
“The chains, the torture, attached to his ankle, left a lasting deformed injury. The burn wounds that took a long time to heal, the scars on his head can still be seen when his hair is short,” said Ralph Perry, Kyle’s uncle.
“From the first day he came home to us he lived in a fear that can only be understood by a torture victim. I believe he’s still haunted by the people who tortured him. Waiters was one of them. I’ve tried to convince him that his torturers can no longer harm him. Releasing Waiters will bring it all back. A child that was tortured can never be free or safe from this.”
His aunt, Sydney Perry, described Kyle’s injuries in more detail.
“Waiters enjoyed maiming and mutilating Kyle’s body, slashing his arm with a knife and pouring bleach on his open wound. Anthony Waiters heated his own aluminum bat in an open fire place and savagely beat Kyle over and over again,” she told the board.
“Kyle’s torture only stopped when he escaped and saved his own life. His life has been irreparably harmed and he will carry his scars of physical and emotional torture for the rest of his life. His pain and suffering touches him every single day.”
The panel also heard from representatives of San Joaquin Victims of Violent Crimes, including Leticia Galvan, a retired peace officer, who said Waiters should remain in prison.
“There is nothing you can do to rehabilitate a person like that,” Galvan said. “They go through the program, they do what they’ve got to do, they tell you what you want to hear. I’ve been there, done that.”
Verber Salazar also spoke to the board and said that while she believes in second chances for inmates, Waiters doesn’t appear to have accepted responsibility for his crimes.
“When looking at Mr. Waiters look at his conduct, and you’ll see that he’s simply not suitable. Until March of 2022 Mr. Waiters denied any responsibility, culpability and did limited programming for his harm,” Verber Salazar said.
“At a first-time parole hearing, in a manner that did not convey acceptance, responsibility or remorse, he ran through a list of cruel and inhuman acts of torture upon a child for his own personal gratification I can’t imagine any human being doing but Waiters did.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.