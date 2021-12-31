As of Monday, the redistricting boundaries that will affect California for the next 10 years have been finalized and delivered to the Secretary of State.
The California Citizens Redistricting Commission delivered California’s Congressional, State Senate, Assembly, and Board of Equalization maps to the California Secretary of State. The Commission drew four Board of Equalization districts, 52 Congressional districts, 40 Senatorial districts, and 80 Assembly districts. The Commission concluded its work with a press conference to provide final remarks.
"Composed of five Democrats, five Republicans, and four unaffiliated Californians, representing a variety of personal and professional backgrounds and different parts of the state, we come together to serve all of California in this important effort that only takes place every ten years. We drew district maps in an open and transparent manner that did more than merely allow public input—we actively sought and encouraged broad public participation in the process through a massive education and outreach program, afforded to us by the delay in receiving the census data," said Commission Chair Isra Ahmad.
The commission completed and approved the map on Dec. 20, stating that it would not be releasing any new maps moving forward. The commission based the new district lines on the following criteria:
• Districts must be of equal population to comply with the U.S. Constitution.
• Districts must comply with the Voting Rights Act to ensure that minorities have an equal opportunity to elect representatives of their choice.
• Districts must be drawn contiguously, so that all parts of the district are connected to each other.
• Districts must minimize the division of cities, counties, neighborhoods and communities of interest to the extent possible.
• Districts should be geographically compact: such that nearby areas of population are not bypassed for a more distant population. This requirement refers to density, not shape. Census blocks cannot be split.
• Where practicable each Senate District should be comprised of two complete and adjacent Assembly Districts, and Board of Equalization districts should be comprised of 10 complete and adjacent State Senate Districts.
The new district boundaries will take effect during the 2022 June primaries.
"I want to thank the Redistricting Commissioners for their hard work under challenging circumstances. We will now send these maps to the Legislature and to all 58 counties for implementation," said California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber.
The biggest change for Tracy in this is where it falls in congressional lines. Currently, Tracy is located in Congressional district 10, which is represented by Representative Josh Harder. Due to California losing a congressional seat after the 2020 Census found changes in the states population density, Tracy will now be within the district lines of Congressional District 9 with other San Joaquin County cities, including Stockton, Manteca, Escalon and Lodi.
Tracy continues to be in the boundaries of California Assembly District 13, California Senate District 5 and California Board of Equalization District 1.
All maps can be viewed at https://www.wedrawthelinesca.org/.
