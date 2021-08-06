The president of a major Tracy area irrigation district has challenged the State Water Board’s adoption of emergency regulations that could lead to the curtailment of water pumped from Delta channels.
Russell Kagehiro, president of the board of directors of the Byron Bethany Irrigation District, declared the Water Board’s action “is based on incomplete and inaccurate information and imperils billions of dollars of economic activity.”
“By targeting agriculture in the Delta region, the State Water Board is unfairly imposing an economic burden on those who will sustain the greatest socio-economic damage, by unfairly threatening thousands of jobs and valuable crops,” Kagehiro declared in a prepared statement.
A statement from the State Water Resources Control Board said the emergency-curtailment regulation is aimed at reducing the impact of drought-reduced water levels in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
The regulation is described by the State Water Board as containing measures “to preserve stored water to protect drinking water supplies, prevent salinity intrusion into the Delta and minimize impacts to fisheries and the environment.”
The state agency pointed out that the emergency regulation must be approved by the State Office of Administrative Law and filed with the Secretary of State before it becomes effective and curtailment orders can be issued.
“Of the 6,600 water-right holders in the 1,150-square-mile Delta watershed, approximately 5,700 could be ordered to curtail diversions as early as this month under the authority provided by the regulation, the Water Board statement said. “The remainder, who hold older (pre-1914) water rights or riparian rights, could be subject to curtailment if conditions worsen.”
Drought and climate change have delivered a serious blow to California agriculture this year, “making the board’s curtailment action necessary,” reported Karen Ross, secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
“To help farmers and ranchers adapt, the Governor’s California Comeback Plan provides for investments in climate-smart agriculture and water-resiliency programs to support communities,” she said.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
