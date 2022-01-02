I hadn’t been out to the Tracy’s Elks Lodge on 11th Street east of town for an Elks function for quite a while, until recently.
I’m glad I did go to a recent dinner. It gave me a chance to find out how the Elks are doing in the face of the pandemic challenges.
My daughter, Meg, had run into John Gualco at the Four Corners restaurant, and he mentioned he had two unused reservations for a steak dinner at the Elks, so Meg and I decided to head out there and find out how things were going.
When we arrived, I quickly realized that Lisa McDonald was the right person to bring me up to date. She is the second woman to serve as exalted ruler of the once men-only lodge, she also turned out to be John Gualco’s daughter.
Since she was installed as the Elks leader last Spring, Lisa and other lodge officers have struggled in the face of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions to keep the lodge alive with adequate participation at activities and in good financial health.
“And just when we thought we’re getting past Covid-19’s impact on our membership’s activities, the threat of the Omicron strain is upon us,” she told me. “At least we have some experience in dealing with it.”
When Covid-19 hit, layoffs of the paid bar manager and custodian were required as participation in lodge functions and rental events were affected by the pandemic, but those positions have been refilled, and the lodge’s future now appears to be on more solid ground.
When Meg and I showed up for dinner, we found Lisa scurrying around the lodge’s activity room as the steaks were being served, greeting members and guests and making sure all was going well for the 70 persons present
She said dinners like the steak dinner are important lodge functions, but throughout the year-and-a-half Covid-19 era, what’s kept the lodge going financially has been the RV park. The lodge has 12 spaces for RV hook-ups, and Elks from anywhere in the U.S. have access to them at a reasonable overnight rate.
The number of hall rentals, another source of income, has been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions.
“Usually during the month of December we have four or five hall rentals, but this year, we have only one,” she said.
Lisa said the Elks pride themselves with having the lowest prices for hall rentals in Tracy.
“As far as lodge dinners go, we’ve had a number of them successfully held as virtual events with drive-through delivery of food,” she said. “We’ve had some well-attended in-person dinners recently, but I’d like to keep the drive-through going, too. Some members still hesitate to go to activities where there are a number of people present.”
The Friday, Dec. 17, Christmas dinner for families with Santa giving presents to kids was very successful with good participation, so that provided encouragement, although what impact the Omicron virus will have isn’t known yet.
The dinner Meg and I attended was the monthly members’ night dinner, which until recent years was the monthly men’s night.
“Things have changed, since we now have women members,” Lisa said. “In addition to the monthly members’ night, we still have a monthly family dinner, so we have two regular monthly dinners and a number of special events.”
Spending time at the Elks Lodge occupies much of Lisa’s time, but it isn’t anything new to her.
“I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl,” she said. “For all those years, my dad brought me here for special events and with my mom for family dinners.”
After women became members, Lisa decided to join, too.
“I went right into the officer chairs to fill vacancies and became lecturing knight, the third office from the top,” Lisa told me.
She continued up the line filling vacancies in the past year to become exalted ruler, following in the footsteps of Ina daCosta, who became the first woman in 2011 to hold the lodge’s top leadership post.
Lisa’s husband, Steve McDonald, is the current loyal knight, and is in line to become exalted ruler in two years.
“Since we’ve had to learn in a hurry how the lodge’s many operations work, Steve and I have been to a number of other Elks lodges in the area to learn how they are operating,” she said. “We’ve also attended a number of regional events to learn more.”
Lisa pointed out that although many people have only a vague idea what community programs the Elks are involved in, she has learned there are a number.
The 394-member Tracy Elks Lodge, through its Purple Pig piggy-bank fund-raiser events, generates money for the California-Nevada-Hawaii District’s major project of supporting programs for disabled children.
There are also scholarships awarded to high school graduates, sponsorship of Boy Scout Troop 525 and Cub Scout Pack 525, free screening in schools for students with eyesight problems, the annual hoop shoot and two patriotic events, a Memorial Day service and Flag Day observance.
“Yes, there’s a lot more going on at the Tracy Elks Lodge than social events,” Lisa emphasized, “but fellowship is important to our members as we generate support for these worthwhile programs.”
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
