Stein High seniors took the next step in their journey to adulthood as they crossed the stage to receive their diplomas during a commencement ceremony at the 10th Street campus Wednesday morning.
Principal Traci Mitchell welcomed the graduates, family and friends to the commencement ceremony.
“Graduates, as this part of your journey concludes I am thankful for having taken the ride with you, the Class of 2023. You have demonstrated resiliency in overcoming obstacles and challenges,” Mitchell said. “ On behalf of Stein High staff we are proud of each and every one of you. Graduation is a moment in time to capture and celebrate strides of excellence crafted through perseverance. Never give up on yourself.”
Rob Pecot, Tracy Unified School District superintendent, presented the 101 graduating seniors of the Stein High Class of 2023.
Annika Herrera who graduated in January, spoke to he her classmates saying she had found a home at Stein High.
“I never thought I would live to see the day I graduated, yet I am standing in front of you all giving a speech. I struggled a lot in my previous school and was very nervous when I came to class. But thanks to my new friends and my lovely advisor and teacher Mrs. (Brandi) Alger, I adjusted faster than I thought I would and became very happy here,” Herrera said. “I became part of an amazing friend group that I’ll really miss. I’ll really miss coming to Stein but I know I’ll miss the people more.”
She told her classmates to believe in themselves as they go forward.
“I’d like to thank Mrs. Alger for pushing me to do my best and making me participate in art contests. She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” Herrera said. “To my fellow grads, life is crazy and we might not see each other again but don’t be afraid to be unique and push the boundaries of conforming.”
During the ceremony Jasmine Montes received the George and Evelyn Stein Scholarship sponsored by the Stein family and Adrian Aguirre was presented the Wanda Sillivan Community Service Scholarship sponsored by the Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club.
For the first time in school history a student was awarded the President’s Award for Education Achievement, given by the President of the United States and Secretary of Education, with the award presented to Ariana Green-Young.
The award recognizes students who show outstanding educational growth, improvement, commitment to or intellectual development in their academic subjects.
Green-Young, graduated early as a junior and told her classmates and guest about their path after high school.
“As we make our way across this stage and prepare to embark on our journey into adulthood, we will constantly be reminded of all the ways in which we must think and plan. But if these last few years have taught me anything, honestly you can plan as much as you want in life and still end up miles away from where your initial goal was,” Green-Young said.
She said transferring to Stein gave her the opportunity to take control of her journey.
“It prepared me for the next step in my life which will be attending college. With the help of my amazing adviser Mrs. Alger and many of my great teachers I am now prepared to take the next step into adulthood,” Green-Young said. “Thank you to our moms, dads, grandparents and family members who continuously supported us throughout this journey and watch us grow into the young men and women we are today.”
Tracy Police Department School Resource Officer Alex Contreras delivered the keynote address before diplomas were awarded to graduates by TUSD school board members.
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
