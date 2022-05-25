Stein High seniors bid teachers and classmates goodbye as the Class of 2022 celebrated their efforts to graduate before family and friends at the campus Wednesday afternoon.
The 112 graduating seniors were presented as the graduating class by Tracy Unified School District superintendent Brian Stephens, who was attending his eighth and final Stein High commencement as he retires at the end of this school year.
“It’s all about making change. It’s all about, things didn’t work right out for you maybe the first time but you stuck to it. And not quitting is one of the great attributes you can have as you move to adulthood and I am honored to be here with you today,” Stephens said. “Failure is the foundation of success. And what you’ve done here today is, some things may not have gone you way to begin with but you are here because you didn’t quit and I hope that is a life-lesson you will take with you because I don’t think there is anything more important than that.”
Traci Mitchell, principal of Stein High, thanked her seniors for their efforts to reach graduation
“Graduates, as part of your journey concludes I am thankful to have taken the ride with you, and as the Class of 2022 you can truly look at one another and say we are living history. We did it,” Mitchell said. “You have demonstrated resilience in overcoming obstacles and challenges. On behalf of Stein High and the Stein High staff we are proud of every one of you. Graduation is a moment in time to capture and celebrate strides of excellence crafted through perseverance. Never give up on yourself.”
Norma Anguiano was the first member of the Stein High Class of 2022 to graduate in November and thanked the school for helping her succeed through the hardship of distance learning during the pandemic.
“I joined Stein back in February of 2021 because I was failing school. The reason I was failing school because I would join my classes in the morning through the school laptop and simply go back to sleep, and I’m sure I wasn’t the only one,” Anguiano said. “As this school year started I was scared. I wasn’t used to seeing people or even getting near people that I didn’t know. It was just overwhelming. But I’m glad I graduated in November since I just wanted to be out of school, and Stein made that possible by allowing me to do things at my own pace and getting things done as quick as I like.”
Since her graduation Anguiano said she has been following her plans to become a dental assistant.
“I’m almost done with schooling and I have taken it to the next level by already working in a dental office. I’m really thankful for the opportunity Stein gave me to work hard, graduate early and start working on my career,” Anguiano said.
Stein senior Andrea Navarro thanked the school for giving her the opportunity to focus on what was important.
“I set my goal to graduate before I turned 18 in January, and I accomplished it. In the year and a half being at Stein I was able to graduate five months early. This school gives motivated students an opportunity to put in as much work as they choose to reach their goals,” Navarro said. “Graduating from here is one of the proudest moments of my life. It felt amazing doing this after I doubted myself for years and had other people doubting me as well. I am very proud of this class of 2022 because we all had tough times on our journey here but we made it to the end.”
Diplomas were presented to graduates by Stephens along with TUSD board trustees Nathalia Hughes Erskine and Lori Souza.
