The first cohort for Tracy Unified School District’s STEMLine Leadership Academy will celebrate its graduation on Wednesday, May 24.
Principals and district administrators nominated teachers and counselors to apply for this highly celebrated academy. Once selections were made, the cohort attended a summer institute last July, followed by monthly in-person sessions, a 1-hour-a-month virtual check-in, and a full day milestone meeting in November.
The graduates include Jessica Anastasio, Amanda Bailey, Melanie Ann Kaing, Rocio Garcia, Hannah Green, Melissa Hughes, Kyle Link, Seema Sabharwal, Denise Sanchez, Raney Shimozono, and Johanna Zepeda.
This academy, available through TUSD’s partnership with Community Training & Assistance Center (CTAC), a national leader in education, will increase the number of effective STEM leaders within the district. These sessions focus on building leadership, knowledge and skills that train individuals to serve as an executive school leader, capable of providing STEM instructional leadership and equipped to support school change. This academy is based on the National Education Leadership Preparation competencies and Professional Standards for Educational Leaders standards.
The graduation will be celebrated with dinner prepared by the FEAST Lab of Tracy High School, followed by graduates receiving a plaque in recognition of their completion of the academy. CTAC Chief Executive Officer, Mr. William Slotnick, TUSD Superintendent, Dr. Rob Pecot, and Director, Mr. Jason Noll, will all be in attendance of this celebration.
The deadline for the applications for the second cohort was in April and the applications are currently being reviewed for the selection of the next session.
