Editor,
Students should know that there is no most valuable person in their class. Everyone has the same value. There is no best-looking person in their class. Looks are for identification only; it is not something you can choose. Students should learn as much as they can.
Good character traits will make you welcome in every workplace you go and curriculum knowledge will maximize your workplace selection options. Students should never keep anyone from learning.
Parents should let their child know how valuable they are to them. Let your child see that you are working to improve your good character traits. Provide a minimum of 30 minutes in your home every day when everyone is quietly working on their homework. Never speak or act when you are angry.
Teachers should know that their classroom contains the most valuable assets in our country and you have an opportunity to increase the potential of each one of them. Teachers should show up to class cheerful, friendly, positive and prepared. Teachers should never forget that everything they do in their classroom affects the children in their care for good or ill.
Things the rest of us should know. All these children are the future of our country. Lift them up in every way possible. Smile, wave and speak greetings to them as they pass by. Always be on your best behavior. We are their role models. We should never treat any child as if they had less value than us.
Wes Huffman, Tracy
