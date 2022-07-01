Tracy Unified School District Superintendent Brian Stephens attended his last board of education meeting Tuesday before he retires and moves north to Washington.
This week concludes his 39-year career in education, most of them as an administrator and the last 8 years as the lead administrator for Tracy Unified.
“Your steady leadership has been much appreciated. I would say, I’m very proud of the bridges that we’ve built, that we’ve been able to build with you,” said Tracy Educators Association President Chris Munger, who presented Stephens with a gift from the TEA’s board.
Also recognizing Stephens was former Tracy High teacher and former TEA president Steven Sievers, now a representative for Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua. He presented Stephens with a framed resolution honoring his service.
“When I got to know the guy I gained a lot of respect, because I looked at him as a no-nonsense guy that could get things done,” Sievers said.
“Everybody has heard about the wonderful things he did, but I was very impressed by the fact that he rebuilt, refurbished and beautified the school district. Every single school in this district is in incredible shape.”
As of today Rob Pecot is TUSD’s superintendent. He was selected for that role while serving as the district’s Associate Superintendent for Business Services and now makes the transition into his new role, and said Stephens has been a valuable mentor.
“He’s the first one here every morning. He’s been a role model to students, to staff, to this community. He sets high standards at all times,” Pecot said. “He is an extremely blunt person. Even if you don’t want to hear it sometimes he’s going to tell you the way it is, and he’s usually right. That’s refreshing, especially when a hard decision is to be made, he’s not afraid to make the hard decisions.”
Stephens said that he’s leaving the district in good hands.
“In the district we have 1,500 employees – administrators, teachers, classified. It takes every one of them to be successful. There’s no one person who is more important than the other,” Stephens said, citing those who do day-to-day maintenance along with those with a passion for teaching.
“We’re all in this together, and we can’t do it unless we’re all in this together.”
