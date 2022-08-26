Attracting new members to the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame Committee is a top priority for Steve Lopez, who is the committee’s new president.
“We need new members, especially younger members,” the retired West High varsity football coach told committee members at his first meeting as president earlier this month. “New blood will help keep the organization moving forward in coming years.”
Lopez said this year’s Sports Hall of Fame awards banquet, held in April, was “a great success” and a beefed-up committee will be needed to make the next banquet, in April 2024, as successful.
In taking over as the organization’s president, Lopez succeeds Vic Alkire, who moved to Michigan in June after retiring as Tracy High’s baseball coach.
The West High football stadium is named for Lopez, and he was inducted into the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 for his accomplishments a local athlete and coach.
Lopez graduated in 1968 from Tracy High, where he played football and baseball. He was a member of the junior varsity baseball team at FresnoState.
After filling a variety of football and baseball coaching slots at Tracy High, beginning in 1975, he moved to West High as varsity football coach in 1992, when the Wolf Pack launched its sports program with sophomore teams. He retired in 2010 after two of his teams had reached the Sac-Joaquin Section finals.
