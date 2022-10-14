Long-time Tracy resident and retired Delta College executive assistant Valerie Stewart-Green has been appointed to serve on the Delta College governing board representing Area 6 which includes the Tracy and Mountain House communities.
Stewart-Green was selected by the trustees at a special meeting on Oct. 11 to fill the vacancy left after long-time trustee Teresa Brown died on Sept. 11.
The provisional appointment will last until the November 2024 election when Brown’s term was set to expire.
In a statement after her appointment Stewart-Green said,” "I'm happy and excited for this opportunity. I want to make sure that our students have the best opportunities for education and are successful, and that we do what is best for the community.”
Stewart-Green is a 26-year resident of Tracy and worked at Delta College for 22 years, mostly in the college president’s office working with administrator and the trustee board, until her retirement.
Six candidates applied for the vacant trustee position and were interviewed as the special meeting. Stewart-Green was selected and sworn in by board president Dr. Charles Jennings.
Under state law, Stewart-Green’s appointment to the board is provisional. The public has 30 days from the date of the appointment to file a petition containing a sufficient number of signatures with the San Joaquin County superintendent of schools in order to require a special election to fill the trustee position. If no petition is filed, the appointment becomes effective.
