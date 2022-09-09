Editor,
In their effort to “buy” votes, President Joe Biden and Rep. Josh Harder have just stuck it big-time to tens of millions of American taxpayers with their illegal, unconstitutional student loan bailout program.
According to the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, the average cost of Biden’s plan per taxpayer would be more than $2,000.
And make no mistake about it, since Harder votes with Biden 100% of the time, our local congressman-- who always puts the working people of the Valley last-- is in thick with this plan.
This student loan forgiveness plan is massively unfair to every person who has not taken out student loans and also grossly discriminatory toward people who have paid back their student loans for years.
The Biden-Harder “stick-it-to-the-working-people” plan is something of a Robin Hood in reverse scheme—robbing from the poor and giving to the rich. Couples making up to $250,000 can get $10,000 of student loans canceled.
In other words, working people who didn’t go to college now have the privilege of paying the college education bills of others. This is simply reprehensible.
In less than 90 days, voters can do something wonderful – remove Harder from Congress.
Dave Kerst, Tracy
