A Stockton man was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 4 west of Tracy Boulevard Monday evening.
A press release from the California Highway Patrol said just after 6 p.m. a 53-year-old man from Brentwood in a 2018 Ford F150 truck was heading west on Highway 4, west of Tracy Boulevard at about 50 mph.
A 43-year-old man from Stockton was driving a 2001 Honda Accord east on Highway 4 at unknown speed approaching Tracy Boulevard.
For an unknown reason the driver of the Ford F150 steered the truck left across the double yellow lines directly into the path of Honda with the two vehicles colliding head-on.
The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. The driver of the Ford truck was taken to San Joaquin General Hospital with moderate injuries. Both drivers reportedly had seat belts on at the time of the crash.
The CHP reports no one was arrested in connection with the crash but anyone with information or witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Tracy CHP office at (209) 319-4300.
