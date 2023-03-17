Stockton Symphony returns to Grand this weekend

After bringing symphonic music back to Tracy’s Grand Theatre last year, the Stockton Symphony is returning this coming Sunday, March 19, for a third concert, this one named Serenade Grand Theatre.
Music director and conductor Peter Jaffe promises a program featuring stringed instruments in easy-to-enjoy symphonic music.
Jaffe is no stranger to the Grand Theatre. It’s a venue to which he brought the Stockton Symphony to Tracy for annual concerts sponsored by Tracy Friends of the Stockton Symphony, which raised funds for several decades to help finance the Stockton Symphony’s performances in Tracy, first in Tracy Community Center and then in Tracy Community Church and finally the Grand.
I still have visions in my memory bank of the late Gretchen Talley introducing Jaffe and the orchestra at the Grand. For a number of years, Gretchen, one of the most active supporters of the arts in our town, was chief fund-raiser of local funds for Stockton Symphony’s Tracy concert. You had a hard time saying “no” to Gretchen.
It was the arrival of a new Stockton Symphony business manager, who thought the Symphony had no business giving concerts in far-off places like Lodi and Tracy, that ended the series.
But that’s all history, thanks to Peter Jaffe and members of the Stockton Symphony Association, along with Tracyite Byron Alvarez, who is helping promote the orchestra’s return to Tracy as a tribute to his mother, music-lover Betty Ann Alvarez.
Anna Cross, the city’s manager of cultural arts, told me she is excited to have the Stockton Symphony return to the Grand.
“Their performances provide a wonderful afternoon of artistic excellence which always stirs the senses,” she said. “Working with the Stockton Symphony is a pleasure as they bring quality classical music experiences to our community.”
Anna noted that the Stockton Symphony is the third oldest, continuously performing, orchestra in California, surpassed in longevity only by the San Francisco Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, adding, “The Stockton Symphony shares their rich and colorful history through the power of music.”
Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. concert at the Grand follows by one day an identical Stockton Symphony concert in Lodi, which, as with Tracy, doesn’t seem so far away after all. Tickets to the Grand concert can be purchased at the Grand Theatre box office or online at atthegrand.org.
The Stockton Symphony and the audiences it serves are fortunate to have Peter Jaffe with his broad range of symphonic music knowledge and honed conducting skills — along with a dynamic personality — as music director and conductor since joining the Stockton Symphony in 1995.
Peter will be conducting the orchestra Sunday afternoon at the Grand in a program including guest artist and cellist Isaac Pastor-Chermak and works by Pulitzer Prize winner Carolyn Shaw and symphonic composers Franz Joseph Haydn and Antonin Dvorak,
The concert will conclude with Czech-native Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings, described as “wistful and passionate, ending in an energetic blaze of glory.”
Sounds like a great climax to an enjoyable afternoon at the Grand with the Stockton Symphony. See you there.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
