Stephen Ridolfi, thank you very much for your letter and support on this 3-acre VFW matter (Your Voice, Aug. 12). WOW, you brought up some very valid points in last week's letter that I hadn’t even thought of and you’re 100% correct.
I was told that the City Council is who turned the VFW on to asking developers for a permanent home. I don’t know but I’m guessing when you are elected in any position of this sort, you must be sworn in and take some sort of an oath? I’m just going to guess it’s something like the City Council must keep the Tracy Residents and Tracy, CA’s best interests and safety at the top of their priority list.
Well in the last 4 years Tracy residents have not been heard at all. That’s sad. You have an out-of-control and now pushed back even longer homeless encampment in a park next to a preschool and elementary school. You have a logistical mess in North Tracy to Banta, and another one in the Lammersville area.
It’s time for the Tracy residents to be heard, it’s time to stop all of the Industrial, WE DON’T WANT ANY MORE! I think we all know that these developers own numerous things in and out of the city limits, if this home for the VFW was important to any one of them, there would already be a permanent home within the city limits as there should be.
Measure M and Measure Y were both shot down by a landslide by the Tracy residents and now these developers have their sights set on the county. Can someone please listen to the residents for a change? Stop letting developers dictate things which inevitably benefit them more that our citizens.
Leanne Staas, Tracy
