Some of Tracy’s busiest streets are due for repair, and a contract approved by the Tracy City Council on Tuesday will see four stretches of pavement repaired or replaced.
On a unanimous consent calendar vote, the council approved an $897,672 contract with Tracy Grading and Paving, Inc. The local company was one of six to bid on the project and has worked on other city projects.
Roadways to be repaired include Valpico Road just east of Tracy Boulevard, Clover Road from just west of Tracy Boulevard to the western city limit, Grant Line Road between Lammer Road and the driveway to Walmart, and Tracy Boulevard between 12th Street and Lowell Avenue.
The project is part of the city’s pavement rehabilitation program, and with the costs of design and construction management and a contingency fund for unexpected expenses the budget comes out to just over $1 million. The money comes from Measure K, a half-cent sales tax first approved by San Joaquin County voters in 1990 and renewed in 2006, the state gas tax, and the SB1 Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account, a state initiative from 2017 that raises money through transportation-related taxes and fees.
