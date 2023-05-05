Editor,
I may have grown up in a different time when a majority of students actually respected their teachers and wanted to get a quality education. Over the last few years I have heard a lot of talk about school safety but no action. Just how many students, teachers and school staff need to be assaulted or shot & killed before real action is taken?
I may be way off base but why are students allowed to attend school if they need to be searched for weapons or a 6 year old allowed to bring a loaded handgun into a classroom after several school personnel were told that he had it? My biggest question is, why are school administrators not willing to remove any student who is disruptive in a classroom? We have a three-strike rule for criminals and should have one for our schools as well.
Teachers go to college, get a degree and decide to teach because they enjoy helping kids to learn. Schools and school districts are at a tipping point where they can no longer find teachers and nearly 10% are retiring each year. In many schools it is a direct result regarding personal safety.
Countless school districts across the country are now facing huge legal liability for their inaction to school violence. Million-dollar lawsuits are being filed and still nothing seems to be changing except the taxpayers footing the bill for their administration’s gross incompetence.
Just last week two students at West High were arrested for being in possession of a handgun. Every school district needs to establish a strict student code of conduct and every student given a copy to take home and sign in the presence of a parent or guardian. Every offense should require student/parent conference.
James Nelson, Tracy
