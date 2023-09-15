High school artists put their talents on the clock as they took part in the Grand Foundation’s 2023 Quick Draw Art Contest at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts on Sunday morning.
Fourteen artists from Delta Charter, Kimball, Millennium, Tracy and West high schools took part creating an artwork in 90-minutes.
Students had to submit an application with a sample of their artwork to narrow the selection down to the 14 competitors.
On Sunday eight students made drawings while the other six made paintings, all creating a design of their own choosing.
Students selected for the contest were given $75 to purchase art supplies of their choosing for the contest.
A panel of judges will review the entries on Friday and award cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 to the top three entries.
The three winning art pieces will be part of the live auction at the Grand Foundation Centennial Gala on Sept. 23 at the Grand Theatre. A portion of the final auction prices will go to the student artists.
The remaining art works will be on display and be part of a silent auction at the gala.
The Grand Foundation is a community-based nonprofit supporting programming and arts education at the Grand Theatre.
The Grand Foundation Centennial Gala will be raising funds to restore the terrazzo and tilework at the entrance of the theatre, and replicate the lighting installed in 1941.
The Gala will begin at 6 p.m. with Red Carpet and Cocktails followed by the auction at 7 p.m. with entertainment at 8 p.m. with a performance by Jeff Bordes & Friends featuring Thia Megia.
Tickets for the Grand Foundation Centennial Gala are $100 and are available at the Grand Box office. For more information (209) 831-6858, or email boxoffice@cityoftracy.org, or go to www.atthegrand.org.
