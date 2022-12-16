Greeting cards from the Grand Foundation will have a hometown touch using holiday-themed art created by local high school students.
Artworks from Tracy High’s Halia Lewis and West High’s Sadie Gray were selected as the co-winners of the foundation’s second Holiday Card High School Design Contest.
Alayna Carter, a Grand Foundation board member, said the contest was open to students at Kimball, Tracy, West and Stein high schools. The contest had students create a holiday design referencing a Tracy landmark such as the Grand Theatre.
“Some of the artwork we fell in love with, but we thought maybe the city could use it — more of a city landmark,” Carter said. “As a whole I was so amazed. They were top-notch. They made it extremely difficult for us this year. It was really, really hard, that’s why we wanted to go with two winners. We had a hard time selecting winners. We were just absolutely blown away by the talent.”
Rules required that the designs be in color, in a horizontal format and could not be a digital rendition.
A total of 26 student artworks were submitted for consideration with the two winners selected to be used in the greeting cards. The judges also named five honorable mentions.
The winning card designs were printed and signed by members of the Grand Foundation Board to be mailed.
“It’s a holiday card we send out to all members, all sponsors to express our gratitude for supporting the arts and the way we do that is by showcasing art by our local kids and then we display them at the Grand Foundation office so people can see them before they are returned to the kids,” Carter said.
Entries featured landmarks including the Grand Theatre, the Harvest of Progress statue at the Sixth Street roundabout, the Tracy water tower and the Tracy Transit Station.
Carter said the Grand Foundation hopes to make the art contest an annual event adding more schools in the future and trying to make it part of the art curriculum. Winners in the contest received gift cards and certificates.
