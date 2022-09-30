Students will test their problem solving, technological and multimedia skills as they search for solutions to the California drought in the sixth annual H2O Hackathon presented by the San Joaquin County Office of Education and iHub of San Joaquin.
The day long competition slated for Nov. 5 will have teams of up to four students and one coach tackle this year’s competition theme of “Hack the Drought” as they build apps or multimedia campaign to help solve water issues in California.
The competition is open to middle school, high school and college students attending schools in San Joaquin County.
The teams will compete for thousands of dollars in cash prizes and will be judged by a panel of water experts and community leaders. The top prize in each of the three divisions will receive the CalWater Golden Spigot award.
The competition will have teams create a drought app that have an engineering solution to make water reusable, conserved or saved for future use.
New to the H2O hackathon is a multimedia competition where students can produce a media campaign or event with water conservation story, song, poem or video to inspire water conservation.
Teams can go to https://www.h2ohackathon.org/ to register for the competition and find a toolkit for app building along with complete rules and procedures for the H2O hackathon. No coding experience is necessary to compete.
The competition will begin at 8 a.m. at the San Joaquin Office of Education Wentworth Education Center, 2707 Transworld Drive in Stockton. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony following the competition.
