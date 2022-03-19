Mountain House High English teacher Shelby Scoffield was looking for a way to make her 11th grade students’ oral communication assignments more engaging and relevant. That how her class ended up spending the week pitching products for use in a refugee crisis.
Scoffield based the assignment on the television program Shark Tank, where entrepreneurs pitch ideas to investors. It turned out to be a perfect fit for a high school English class because it required students to research current affairs, learn about the troubles that people in crisis face and think of creative ways that entrepreneurs can help. Then they must convince a panel of skeptical judges that their ideas can help people on the other side of the globe.
“One year we did the Australian wildfires, one year we talked about COVID, and this year the Ukraine crisis happened,” Scoffield said. “The project is to create a product or organization to help with the refugee crisis, because that’s the thing dominating the news right now.”
During their third-period class on Monday Karthik Puvvula and Charan Battula presented their Rubble Vest, a flak jacket that is similar to an inflatable life jacket, and could protect someone in urban war zone where collapse of buildings is a threat. Taylor Winpfheimber and Kaitlyn Castillo created a “Sco Sheild,” a full-face shield that also serves as a gas mask, toxic dust filter and breathing device. Aarya Vishnu and Maanav Patel proposed a library/museum to highlight and promote Ukranian culture.
Judges for this class included school Secretary Joselyn Salaf, Vice Principal Karen Perez, science teacher Donna Earle, and English teacher Veronica Daviess. They would take turns asking questions about the proposals.
Scoffield said that the Shark Tank format was a way to encourage students to put in the extra effort to impress the judges.
“If the judges find loopholes, if they find any problems with their projects then they lose points. The kids have been taught how to respond to questions, how to handle tough questions, and basically they’re up there and have to defend themselves.”
This is her seventh year using this format for class reports, after she grew weary of the standard oral report.
“Normally this time of year we do a research paper and a presentation, and those are so incredibly boring,” Scoffield said.
“That’s when I decided tweak it and do a Shark Tank assignment, to make it more engaging for the kids, and so these guys getting everything from argumentative writing skills to oral speaking skills. They get math. They get science. It just goes across the disciplines. When we’re done with this they take the refugee crisis and then they write a research paper.”
