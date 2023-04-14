Local high school students interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics had the opportunity to see and operate a practical application of advanced robotics technology.
Sutter Tracy Community Hospital and Tracy Unified School District teamed up to demonstrate the daVinci Surgical System, a multiple-armed robot that has surgical tools as appendages, during a series of assemblies at West High.
It’s the type of robot that is now a regular tool for local surgeons like Dr. Duc Nguyen, who was joined by Intuitive Surgical Inc., developer of the daVinci Surgical System, to give demonstrations to nearly 400 high school students from around the district on March 30.
Jacquelin Simmons, physician liaison at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, said students from all over the district came to the West High cafeteria to learn about the system, take a closer look, and learn how to operate the robotic system to perform surgery.
Using a console that can virtually bring a surgeon inside the human body, and allows a surgeon to operate the tools to actually perform surgery, students got to test drive the robot for some practice operations on a mockup of a patient.
“We bring in the Operation game, the board game, and we put that in the abdomen and the students actually got to take control of the robot, and they were trying to pull out the pieces of the Operation game,” Simmons said. “That way they could see how to control it, maneuver it, all of its capabilities.”
Tracy High freshman Scott Patterson, who is interested in further studies in engineering and mechanics, first thought it was just going to be a field trip where he would see someone operating the robot.
“I didn’t know we were going to actually be able to hands-on use it,” he said, adding that it didn’t take long to get accustomed to using the array of surgical tools like they were his own hands. “The feeling that you have when you use it is crazy. It’s so smooth and all the components, it’s amazing.”
He added that high school students have opportunities to build and operate robots through STEM education, but this was next-level.
“This robot compared to the others is a lot better, because it’s something they use in the real world. This is something that actually gets used in medical care to make it easier for surgeons.”
Simmons added that the daVinci system stands apart from other robotics systems because of the precision with which it can be operated.
“If you don’t work in health care or in a hospital you wouldn’t know that this surgical robot existed, and all of the robotics and thinking that goes into creating it, and the work that happens once you have it inside of the hospital. This was more of an educational focus to just expand the kids’ awareness and knowledge of STEM in general.”
She noted that it’s useful for laparoscopic surgery, where a surgeon makes small incisions and tubes and tools are able to work inside of the incision. Meanwhile microscopic cameras give the surgeon a close-up view of the surgery being performed. In the case of Sutter Tracy, the system is used for soft-tissue operations in the abdominal area.
“Those robotic arms and the tools and the instruments actually have more dexterity than the human wrist. They can rotate more and you can get in more. And the vision, the camera that goes inside, so that the surgeon can see what they’re doing, has 10X zoom,” she added. “He’s seeing things that the naked eye couldn’t see.”
While the daVinci system expands the capabilities of hospitals, it can only function as tool for surgeons.
“The doctor controls every move of this,” Simmons said. “The robot does not do anything on its own. There’s no AI.”
