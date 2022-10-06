Hundreds of students walked to class from their neighborhood as they joined in the annual Walk to School Day at Hawkins Elementary School Wednesday morning.
Tracy police, California Highway Patrol, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority and American Medical Response personnel were on hand to greet students at the intersection crossing as they arrived to school in the morning.
Officers and school staff handed out sticker for the school’s Walk, Bike and Roll themed event. About 400 of the school’s 750 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade walk to cam[pus each day.
The school holds their walk to school event annually on the first Wednesday in October. And ends with a assembly with the first responders who participated.
