Students will lead an effort to help members of the community in need as they honor the legacy of civil right leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with the city’s first MLK Day of Service on Monday at the Tracy Community Center.
Audrey Harrison, WTKU Black Student Unions United advisor, said students had to brainstorm a plan to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday without the annual MLK Day Breakfast sponsored by the Tracy Unified School District and Tracy African American Association.
The breakfast was cancelled because of concerns with the COVID pandemic.
The breakfast, last held in 2019, had been an annual event for 23 years marking the day with speakers and student presentations.
“We were faced with the possibility of having no event this year due to COVID so we said let’s reimagine what we could do so that the kids are still honoring Dr. King,” Harrison said. “You know he was a humanitarian as well as a civil rights leader — civil rights led from his beliefs about everyone being human and having the availability of the same rights and privileges and all that stuff — so we thought it would honor his memory to give back to the community.”
Students then worked on a plan to help the unsheltered in the Tracy community.
“One of the things we see every single day is that there are families and individuals who are homeless in Tracy, and we know that there are many good organizations out there doing things to help them,” Harrison said. “We thought we would be part of that effort and make this day about serving someone else.”
The MLK Day of Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Tracy Community Center, 950 East St.
Students have been handing out flyers across town to let people know if they are in need to come by.
Harrison said people will be given a hot meal, food to go that doesn’t require cooking or preparation and other donations including personal hygiene items, tents, sleeping bags along with winter items such as warm hats, scarfs and gloves.
Heath and wellness resource providers have also been invited to come down to offer their services to the homeless.
“We’re not so much interested in clothes as we are things that will help to keep them warm like blankets and those kinds of things,” Harrison said. “Whatever we receive we want to make available to them. That’s what we call the blessing part of the event. There’s not going to be a lot of talking we’re just going to interact with them and show them love like we would any neighbor of ours if they had a need.”
Harrison said members of the community came come down and help at the event. They can visit https://bit.ly/338l7KK and list what they plan to donate or how they can help.
Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
