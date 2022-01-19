Students and volunteers gathered to remember the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by offering help to people in need during the first MLK Day of Service on Monday at the Tracy Community Center.
More than 30 students and other volunteers offered hot meals, personal hygiene packages and winter clothes to anyone in need.
The event was organized by members of the Black Student Unions from West, Kimball and Tracy high schools in place of the annual MLK breakfast that was cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers gathered donation and food for about 150 people and arranged for a shuttle service to bring people to the community center. Donated tents and sleeping were given away to attendees in a raffle.
