More than 100 students were honored for their efforts in spreading an antibullying message during the Tracy Unified School District 2022 Red Carpet Awards Ceremony at the West High School gym.
"Don't Stand by, Stand Up Against Bullying", was the theme for this year's Red Carpet Award Ceremony with students creating posters and videos calling for an end to bullying.
The program also featured presentation by students from the Bulldog and Jaguar projects and the West High Conflict management team as they discussed the different types of bullying and where students could find help.
Some of the winning posters were on display in the gym and the program ended with a presentation of awards to the students.
