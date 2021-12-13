Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Windy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.