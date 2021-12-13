Two elementary school and one junior high division spellers will represent the county in state competition.
Students in fourth through sixth grade from across San Joaquin County competed in the 24th Annual San Joaquin County Spelling Bee Championship at the San Joaquin County Office of Education (SJCOE) on Monday, Dec. 6.
The 2021-22 San Joaquin County Spelling Bee champion for the Elementary Division is Pranvi Rikkamalle, sixth grade, Anthony Traina School (Jefferson Elementary School District).
The winning word was “circumvent.”
The runner-up is Praneet Kumaravel, fifth grade, Jefferson School (Jefferson Elementary School District).
Both students will move on to participate in the California State Elementary Spelling Bee Championship, scheduled on May 14, 2022, at the SJCOE.
The San Joaquin County Spelling Bee Championship for the Junior High Division were held at the SJCOE on Wednesday.
The runner-up is Andrae Raymundo, seventh grade, North Elementary School (Tracy Unified School District).
The winner was Ishaan Ajay from Brookside Elementary School in Stockton winning with the word “internecine”.
Both students will advance to compete in the California State Junior High Spelling Bee Championship.
In total, more than 70 students from school districts, charter schools, and private schools qualified to compete in the Elementary and Junior High divisions. The Spelling Bee championships are sponsored by Premier Community Credit Union and the SJCOE Educational Foundation.
