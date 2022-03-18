Break the Chain is a student-run, non-profit, anti-vaping campaign working to spread awareness about the topic, especially to the teen demographic. We are hoping to reach our fellow middle and high school students and educate them of the horrible consequences of vaping through various activities and partnering with teenage friendly locations. By spreading awareness using reliable facts and data, we want to prevent future addiction and decrease the percentage of youth that vape while supporting those who are trying to control their addiction.
Vaping is the inhaling of vapor created by a vaping device. Vaping devices are used to inhale aerosol which contains nicotine, nickel, tin, and other harmful chemicals. Many users, especially teenagers, are not aware that vaping contains nicotine and is harmful. Vaping is often considered a safer alternative to smoking, which is a misconception. Additionally, various flavors such as fruit and candy attract the youth to indulge in vaping. Many e-cigarettes or vaping devices are easily available to the teen demographic and are structured in a way that is easy to hide.
Vaping can cause breathing problems, lung illnesses, brain underdevelopment, mood disorders, addiction, and permanent problems with impulse control (Lonna P. Gordon, MD). Users often use vaping as an escape or a distraction from their personal problems, however, it can bring drastic changes to their lifestyles and impact their health. When a person vapes, nicotine enters the lungs. The harmful nicotine is absorbed by the bloodstream, stimulating the adrenal gland to release a hormone called adrenaline. Adrenaline then stimulates the brain and spinal cord to increase blood pressure and heart rate. The brain’s reward system, also known as the Mesolimbic Dopamine System, increases dopamine levels, which reinforce rewarding behaviors by increasing the want or need to feel the pleasure of nicotine. Vaping can truly change lives for the worse. It is important to provide adolescents with information about e-cigarettes so they are aware of its consequences.
Vaping has become an epidemic in the youth demographic. E-cigarettes entered the U.S. marketplace around 2007, and since 2014, they have been the most commonly used tobacco product among U.S. youth (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). From 2017 to 2018, e-cigarette use increased by 78%. The top selling e-cigarette brand in the US is currently JUUL. All JUUL devices contain at least a 5% nicotine concentrate and according to the manufacturer, a single JUUL pod contains as much nicotine as 20 cigarettes. However, over half of the users ranging from 15-24 are usually not aware of the nicotine present in the device. Due to the attractive advertisements and easy availability, more students are inclined to purchase these vaping devices. JUUL also admits that minors use their products, but claims they never marketed to teens. However, their early marketing campaigns, which include now deleted posts and tweets, clearly focused on young people. They featured attractive young people wearing teen-style clothes socializing and flirtatiously sharing JUUL pods. By targeting the younger audience who are more prone to getting attracted, JUUL increased the usage of e-cigarettes greatly among teenagers.
Break the Chain has been working on this campaign for many months now. We have reached hundreds of students in our small community in Mountain House as well as cities nearby through virtual and in-person workshops, participating in events such as middle school science fairs, social media, partnering with local organizations, joining our county's anti-tobacco coalition, and hanging up infographics and posters. We sincerely hope that the efforts of Break the Chain can help prevent further addiction and change the statistics of vaping in the youth demographic.
• Break the Chain was founded by students in the Health Occupation Students of America chapter at Mountain House High School: Sai Yerella, Neena Chakkathara, Vennela Tipirneni, and Kamesh Ayyagiri. Learn more about them at https://breakthechaiin.weebly.com/, Instagram, @breakthechainn, or YouTube, @breakthechaiin.
