More than 350 students, staff and parents pounded the pavement while walking to Hawkins Elementary School as part of National Walk to School Day Wednesday morning.
Officers from the Tracy Police Department and the California Highway Patrol were on-hand to greet students and hand out stickers, pencils and vouchers for free Slurpees to students on their way to school.
In its 25th year, National Walk to School Day promotes safe travels, walking and biking, for students and their families on the way to school.
Tracy officers parked patrol vehicles with lights along the way students take to Hawkins.
An assembly that normally follows the arrival to school was canceled because of COVID concerns.
